ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Morgan’s double sinks Haiti as USWNT open World Cup and Olympic qualifying

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OT6se_0gUmaH9G00
Alex Morgan of the United States celebrates the first of her two goals during Monday’s game against Haiti.

Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the US women’s national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday night in the opening match of the Concacaf W Championship.

The tournament determines the region’s four direct berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.

Morgan opened scoring for the US in the 16th minute with a heel flick off a pass from Mallory Pugh that got past Haiti goalkeeper Lara Larco.

Morgan’s second goal came on a header in the 23rd minute.

Haiti was awarded a penalty in the 42nd but Roselord Borgella’s attempt hit the post and caromed away. Borgella was handed a red card in the 45th, but video review rescinded the call and she was given a yellow.

The United States appeared to score on an own goal in the 78th, but Megan Rapinoe was ruled offside. Purce scored her fourth international goal in the 84th.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski praised Morgan and said he was pleased with the result, although there’s things to work on before the Americans face Jamaica on Thursday.

“On the other side, we gave up a lot of opportunities, gave up a penalty kick. That’s something we’re going to have to do better and tie up a few things for the next game,” Andonovski said.

Eight teams are split into two groups for the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group earn World Cup berths. The third place finishers in each group advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Haiti have never qualified for a World Cup or an Olympics. In addition to the United States and Haiti, the group includes Jamaica and Mexico.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago are in the other group.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CONCACAF W Championship 2022: Schedule, TV and streaming for USWNT World Cup and Olympic qualifying

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship runs from July 4-18, with the U.S. women’s national team and seven other sides from the region will duke it out for a small pool of spots at the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics. The W Championship will feature two groups of four, with all games taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States headlines Group A, but along with Haiti and Jamaica, will face the daunting task of facing an improving Mexico team backed by a raucous home crowd. Over in Group B, Olympic gold medalists Canada share a group with Costa...
SOCCER
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Open World#Olympics#World Cups#Uswnt#Americans
The Guardian

French court overturns Grenoble’s decision to allow burkinis

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court. “The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Porch pirates have been stealing my online shopping, but now I have a secret weapon – and her name is Norma

Every time I decide to do something vaguely useful with my life, the universe conspires against me. Last week, for example, I decided I was going to get into gardening. Growing stuff seemed a healthy sort of way to cope with the disintegration of American democracy and the rapid rollback of civil rights. It’s certainly healthier than my usual coping mechanisms: drinking wine and complaining.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Switzerland resists Ukrainian plan to seize frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian plans to seize as much as $500bn (£418bn) in frozen Russian assets to fund the country’s recovery have met firm resistance from Switzerland, the hosts of an international two-day Ukraine recovery conference. The Swiss president, Ignazio Cassis, pushed back on the plan, saying protection of property rights...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

344K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy