WATCH: Hannibal Community Fireworks Show

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents.
Bob Gough talks to Adam Yates, Quincy's new police chief, about the state of the department and gives a warning about the elimination of cash bail in Illinois. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey's.
PARIS, Mo. (KHQA) — Monroe County Clerk La Jeana Peterson is accused of allowing a person to file as a candidate after the march 29th 5p.m. deadline. However, after receiving a sample ballot from Monroe County, we discovered that the candidate for County Commissioner Eddie Mitchell is still on the ballot.
Keokuk, IA- A man and a 17-year-old boy from Keokuk were injured in a head-on crash involving a UTV and a pickup truck in Clark County Missouri. The crash happened at 6 PM Friday, on Sycamore street in Alexandria, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven...
(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy is being forced to pay for the demolition of an old apartment building in the city's Calftown neighborhood that was heavily damaged by fire. The City Council on Tuesday night approved the low bid of $79,500 from Blick's Construction to tear...
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Tenth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel L. Bringer Shepherd ruled June 27 the City of Hannibal violated the constitutional right of due process for 3rd Ward council member Stephan Franke when it suspended him in January. Mayor James Hark brought impeachment charges against Franke that resulted...
There are three Tri-States businesses that have stood the test of time. Two have been in business for over 100 years and one is 93 years old. Comstock-Castle Stove opened in 1838 in Quincy and is still open today. The business' main focus is stove manufacturing and is said to be the oldest stove manufacturer in the USA and perhaps the world. The present management of the company is the sixth generation of the Castle family, dating back to the American Civil War.
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Colchester man who was wanted on a Hancock County warrant for possession of methamphetamine led McDonough County deputies on a foot chase after they made a traffic stop in the vehicle the man was riding in, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
Eight dogs at the Quincy Humane Society are looking for fur-ever homes. What makes these pups more interesting is that collectively they have been at the humane society for over 1,000 days. Getting a new dog is a BIG responsibility, so make sure that if you are ready to take...
