WATCH: Hannibal Community Fireworks Show

There are three Tri-States businesses that have stood the test of time. Two have been in business for over 100 years and one is 93 years old. Comstock-Castle Stove opened in 1838 in Quincy and is still open today. The business' main focus is stove manufacturing and is said to be the oldest stove manufacturer in the USA and perhaps the world. The present management of the company is the sixth generation of the Castle family, dating back to the American Civil War.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO