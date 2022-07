DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO