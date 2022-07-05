ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search underway for kidnapping suspect after victim found bound in closet

Cover picture for the articleANNISTON, Ala. — Police in Calhoun County spent Monday evening searching for a man they believe kidnapped a 75-year-old woman and left her bound in the closet of his Anniston home. The sheriff's...

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also […]
Calhoun Journal

Suspect in Betty Cobb’s Kidnapping Case from Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.
