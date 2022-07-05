ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Fourth of July Water Wars Competition in Erath

By Seth Linscombe, Dawson Damico
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKnRk_0gUmWk3100

ERATH, La. ( KLFY ) – Erath is the place for the Water Wars Competition between fire departments from all over the area.

This year’s competition consisted of multiple teams including last year’s winner the Erath Fire Department, the Leblanc Fire Department, the Delcambre Fire Department, the Henry Fire Department, the Church Point Fire Department and the Meaux Nunez Fire Department. Each team competed in front of four judges to determine the winner of this year’s Water Wars.

“We want to see the teams line up. When they start off, their streams have to be in the center of the road. When they blow the air horn, they bring them up to each other. We are looking at headshots, body shots, and who can hold the stream on the opposing team the longest. Whoever does that will obviously win,” says Sonny Coffey.

Youngsville has massive turnout for Independence Day celebration

As the competition began each team believed they had the winning squad, but they knew the competition would be tough. “I mean we plan on winning, but it is our first year so we want to at least put our name out there,” says Kaynon Bellard.

“This year you know it is really a challenge, especially with Leblanc, Erath and Meaux Nunez. We all have an equal chance of winning this but we are just going to have to see how it goes,” says Carson Romero. “The competition came down to the two rivals. Last year’s winner, Erath and Leblanc. The battle was tough as Erath was on a roll but Leblanc came into the finals undefeated. It was ultimately team Leblanc who won and are once again able to call themselves champions.”

“It was very competitive and we had a good time. The competitiveness gets better and better every year.” says Ronald Broussard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY.com

Bomb threats called into UL and SLCC Morgan City campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of bomb threats to schools have officials in Lafayette and Morgan City asking residents and students to stay away from portions of their campuses until authorites give an all-clear. Officials at UL-Lafayette report that police and fire authorites are responding to a bomb...
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leblanc, LA
City
Youngsville, LA
Erath, LA
Government
City
Erath, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Kitchen: Village Deaux

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Sweet and savory breakfast you can’t get anywhere else was on display for News 10 and Gerald Gruenig at Village Deaux in New Iberia!. Where are they located: 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. When are they open: 5 a.m. to noon daily. How...
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Robert Salsman, from Scott, as the teen who lost his life following a traffic collision on Monday near Carencro. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Gloria Switch Road near Desoto Road [...]
CARENCRO, LA
KTAL

Improperly discarded fireworks set Louisiana home ablaze

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters say a home in Scott, Louisiana, was heavily damaged Monday morning in a blaze caused by improperly discarded fireworks. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said crews responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, seeing heavy fire pouring from the roof. The occupants of the home were able to escape the structure with no injuries. Sonnier said crews were able to “quickly bring the fire under control.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Erath Fire Department#The Henry Fire Department#Leblanc Erath
WAFB

Thousands without power Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy is reporting power outages for thousands of its customers on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. According to Iberville Parish Council, Entergy told them they are experiencing a large power outage due to a problem on the transmission side. Crews are investigating to see what they can do to switch while they troubleshoot, but there is no estimated time of restoration.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stmarynow.com

Five marijuana arrests by Morgan City, Berwick police

Morgan City police reported three marijuana arrests and Berwick officers reported two more Tuesday, one of a juvenile accused of distribution. Morgan City and St. Mary authorities also made arrests on domestic abuse charges. Berwick. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Juvenile male, 15, was arrested at 3:38...
MORGAN CITY, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville welcomes new Mayor, Council, Chief

Change can sometimes be met with apprehension. On Thursday afternoon, citizens in Abbeville met change with enthusiasm. In front of a packed house in Magdalen Place, the city of Abbeville held a swearing-in ceremony for its elected officials. Among them is new Mayor Roslyn White, who succeeds five-term Mayor Mark Piazza.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy