Notre Dame reportedly prefers independence over conference realignment

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The shocking decision made by USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten last week looked to be the first of several realignment dominoes to fall, but Notre Dame may not be in a hurry to be the next school to shake up college athletics.

According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, "independence remains the preference and the leader in the clubhouse" for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has competed as an independent in football throughout its history with the exception of the 2020 season when it temporarily joined the ACC due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forde says the instability of the college football landscape remains a concern for the school, but if Notre Dame opts not to join a conference that could also have a ripple effect.

Following the departure of the two Los Angeles schools from the Pac-12, Oregon and Washington reportedly contacted the Big Ten with interest in joining as well. Those schools were rebuffed by the conference while it waited for interest from Notre Dame.

If Notre Dame decides against joining the Big Ten, the conference may stand pat at 16 teams. If the Fighting Irish are added to the mix, Oregon, Washington and another school -- possibly North Carolina -- could all be added to bring the total to 20. And the SEC may respond to that move by firing back with additions of its own.

There's also the potential dissolution of the remainder of the Pac-12 with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah all reportedly set to meet with the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Nivek
2d ago

Of course they do. They can handpick their schedule and thus be highly overrated every season, and occasionally make it to the playoffs to be completely embarrassed.

