About 50 people arrested after Jayland Walker protests turn destructive

A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.

AKRON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO