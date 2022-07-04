ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

About 50 people arrested after Jayland Walker protests turn destructive

By WKSU
wksu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 50 people were arrested early Monday morning in downtown Akron for rioting and other charges after police say they did not leave the area after a curfew was issued. The arrests came after the release of a bodycam video that shows the July 27th shooting death of Jayland Walker, 25,...

Lester Cogar
2d ago

Let just take revenge out on these independent small businesses. It's their fault. Unbelievable what our society has turned into. So sad, this won't solve a thing!

