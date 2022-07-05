Severe Weather Statement issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago County in north central Illinois Northern Boone County in north central Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lena to 7 miles southeast of Monroe to near Evansville, moving southeast at 35 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Lafayette county. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO