KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a Fourth of July celebration turned tragic for one Kansas City family. On Wednesday, Kansas City police released still images of what they believe is the car involved in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt an 11-year-old girl Monday night. The photos can be found below. Police said the still images came from video captured soon after as they driver was leaving the area.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO