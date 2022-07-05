Watching fireworks on the Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pounds of fireworks will light up the sky over the Willamette River at 10 p.m., but you don’t have to attend the Waterfront Blues Festival to get a front-row seat to the Fourth of July show.

The show will be aired live on KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW at 10 p.m. As of 6 p.m., there is still room to watch the show in person on the other side of the river along the Eastbank Esplanade.

