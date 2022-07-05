Watching fireworks on the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pounds of fireworks will light up the sky over the Willamette River at 10 p.m., but you don’t have to attend the Waterfront Blues Festival to get a front-row seat to the Fourth of July show.Portlanders who defy fireworks ban could face potential fines
The show will be aired live on KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW at 10 p.m. As of 6 p.m., there is still room to watch the show in person on the other side of the river along the Eastbank Esplanade.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 1