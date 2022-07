SAN ANTONIO — A Komodo dragon who entertained and educated visitors to the San Antonio Zoo for 25 years has died. The zoo posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that Bubba was 28 years old, making him "one of the oldest dragons in human care." A cause of death wasn't specified, but the post also says Bubba was the first exotic animal to receive a new treatment for joint inflammation.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO