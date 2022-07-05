Butte parade celebrates Independence Day

Montana officials are continuing to develop management and user standards for the Madison River. Currently, the rivers continue to be pounded. Last Friday, I drove from Belgrade to Ennis. The section of the Madison River from Warm Springs to Blacks Ford had nearly 50 fishing boats and rafts. 8 out of 10 were guided trips. The water was cooler and clearer in the morning. Salmon flies were also active. When I returned in the afternoon only 20 or so boats remained, and the water was again off color from the snowmelt.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO