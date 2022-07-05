ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare as tub of Lurpak hits a staggering £7.25 in supermarkets

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shoppers hoping to pick up their favourite brand of butter may be in for a fright after it emerged one supermarket giant was now selling Lurpak for more than £7 a tub.

The luxury butter brand, first produced in Denmark in 1901, has become a staple for millions of households across the country.

But families might soon be turned off by the eyewatering cost a pack of Lurpak.

Pictures online showed a 750g pack of its lightly salted spreadable butter listed for £7.20 in Sainsbury's this week.

The news comes amid the worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s stoked by rampant inflation - with experts warning that the worst could be yet to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFILp_0gUmSl4a00
The luxury butter brand, produced by the Danish giant, has become a staple for millions of households across the country, but families might soon be turned off by the eyewatering cost

Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts last month warned that the cost of living crisis will get worse before it gets better.

The chief executive said customers were facing the 'toughest of times', adding: 'The effects of this are going to last longer than I am sure most people expected months ago.

'The price of food, fuel, fertiliser and labour have all gone up. We are seeing substantial cost impacts and they are not going to go away tomorrow.

'Households up and down the country are facing real challenges. It is challenging for customers and challenging for households trying to manage their budgets.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3q0x_0gUmSl4a00
Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts last month warned that the cost of living crisis will get worse before it gets better

It comes as a typical family of four's shopping bills could rise as much as £40 per month in the latest pinch on domestic finances as essentials such as bread and dairy look set to rise.

And the staggering rise in prices doesn't just stop at dairy products.

Recent Retail Price Index figures for food bought by ordinary shoppers showed the average price of a roasting joint of beef had risen by 9.8 per cent to £11.34 over the year to April, while chicken had risen by 10.4 per cent to £3 a kilo.

But caterers are reporting even more dramatic rises of between 20 and 30 per cent for many products, with prices often changing by the week.

The cost of minced beef rose by 11 per cent overnight in recent days, Laca said, while one catering company saw the cost of 10kg of prepared potatoes increase from £10.46 to £15.50.

Elsewhere, Heinz staples such as baked beans, ketchup, salad cream and soup soared in price by up to 55 per cent in June.

Data from retail research experts Assosia shows the price of Heinz beans is up a third in Asda since June 17 - up from 90p to £1.20 per can - while a standard bottle of Heinz squeezy ketchup is up 39 per cent in Morrisons, from £2 to £2.79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypvQh_0gUmSl4a00
Data from retail research experts Assosia has revealed the spike in Heinz prices in June at the big four supermarkets as Tesco try to negotiate

Cans of Heinz soups, including family favourite Cream of Tomato, have also gone up. The price of a 4x400g pack has increased 40 per cent from £2.50 to £3.50 in Sainsbury’s. In Asda a single can has gone up from 90p to £1.40.

A 4x200g pack of baked beans Snap Pots is up 20 per cent from £2.50 to £2.99 in Morrisons this month. While a small 200g can of Heinz beans with sausages appears to almost doubled from 65p to £1.20 in Asda.

The UK economy is facing its 'strongest period' of inflationary pressure since the 1970s, with the conflict in Ukraine worsening the impact by restricting supply chains and pushing up grain prices.

This has been compounded by the fact that Ukraine and Russia are both big global grain producers, collectively accounting for nearly a third of global wheat exports.

Products that use grain such as bread and products containing meat from animals fed on grain, for example chicken, are to increase in price over summer and autumn as a result, said the Institute of Grocery Distribution

Comments / 0

