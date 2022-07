TULSA, Okla. — With a high of 103 degrees today, we can all thank a man called Willis Carrier for inventing the first air conditioner in July of 1902. Tulsa Police are asking the public to help identify another man who was believed to have broken into a home near West 41st Street and 33rd West Avenue and stolen their air conditioning unit.

TULSA, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO