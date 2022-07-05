ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, July 4th Evening Weather

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy tonight with shower chances...

CBS News

CBS4's Fourth of July Forecast

CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa says we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty inland showers are possible. The weather looks good for tonight's fireworks.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/6 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance of showers south and west tonight, otherwise it will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70. As for tomorrow, it will be humid with some clouds and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 80.Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s. As for this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.
natureworldnews.com

Heat Dome Strikes Back in Western Us This Week

Going into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted that temperatures will soar across the Intermountain West, with some places perhaps hitting their highest levels of the year thus far. The latter half of the week will see a "hot dome" develop throughout most of the West and High Plains due to...
