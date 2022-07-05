ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, 33, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, age 33, was born on April 19, 1989, in Nuremberg, Germany. He graduated from Grafton High School, Yorktown, VA, in...

Eileen Basham of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Eileen Basham, a longtime resident of Mill Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Massena Rehab. Paul is survived by his five sons, Jonathan and Jennifer Layaw, Raymondville; Ernest and Joan Sweet, Liverpool; Gary and Tammy Sweet, Potsdam; Tim and Cheryl Sweet, Hudson, NH; Jeff and Tina Sweet, Norwood; his daughters, Susette and Floyd Scovil, Colton; Jeanette Sweet, Syracuse and Sherry and companion James Fullerton, Norwood; as well as his beloved 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Frances in March of 1998, a daughter, Judy Mills, a granddaughter, Michelle Mills and his siblings Florence, Ineva, Donald, Doris, Hilda, Marjorie, Elaine, Harold, Clyde and Lloyd.
POTSDAM, NY
Brandi A. Weaver, 31

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful soul, Brandi A. Weaver, 31, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center after being diagnosed with a brain mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
MASSENA, NY
Herbert J. Lovely Jr., 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Herbert J. Lovely Jr., age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday (July 9, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg with full military honors.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
New York City, NY
Yorktown, NY
New York State
Ogdensburg, NY
Obituaries
Lawrence Mitchell, Jr,, 83, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Mitchell, Jr,, 83, a longtime resident of State Route 11B, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 at United Helper Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, where he had been a resident of the past few years. Arrangements are under the care and...
POTSDAM, NY
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 2:15 PM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
CANTON, NY
Mary N. Aiken, 99, formally of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary N. Aiken, 99, formally of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 1, 2022. Mary Wood Noel was born on October 22, 1922 in Roanoke Virginia. She was the youngest of six children to Vivian and Francis Noel. In 1943 she joined the US Navy Waves. She proudly served her country; after her honorable discharge in 1946, she married the love of her life, Rudolph Clifford Aiken.
POTSDAM, NY
Beverly J. Hall, 90, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Beverly J. Hall, age 90, of Lincoln Ave. are saddened to announce her passing at the family home under the care of Hospice Friday afternoon, June 30, 2022. The family has entrusted arrangements top the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial...
WADDINGTON, NY
Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville with Rev. Fred Sykes officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Compo passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
PARISHVILLE, NY
Christina Helen Stiles, 46, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Christina Helen Stiles, 46, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Ilion, NY where she had been a resident for several years. She was born on November 14, 1975, in Rochester and later moved...
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Julia Gallo Pecori, 72, Watertown, passed away Monday July 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother Mrs. Pecori was born in Corona, Queens, New York on November 21, 1949, daughter of Joseph and Julia Labriola Gallo.
WATERTOWN, NY
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Jennie was born in Watertown February 16, 1922, daughter of Antonio and Maria Foti Crupi and she attended Watertown High School. On May 27, 1943 she married Dominic V. Liberatore at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. James Quinn officiating. Mr. Liberatore, the circulation manager for the Watertown Daily Times for 40 years, died August 12, 2005.
WATERTOWN, NY
Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Caleb T. Weygandt, Dexter, passed away at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Sunday, July 3rd. He was 14 years old. The funeral will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church. The family asks that all attendees bring a bicycle helmet for donation.
DEXTER, NY
Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spooner passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
OGDENSBURG, NY
John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton

AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Auburn Community Hospital. John was born January 31, 1962 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Susan (Fenlong) Bessette. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with the Class of 1980 and worked for 14 years at the Kraft Foods plant as plant faciltator before an automobile accident left his disabled. A marriage to Tammy Burke ended in divorce.
AUBURN, NY
Graveside Services: Clark and Barbara Warner, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
NORWOOD, NY
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. It was sudden and unexpected. Lawrence “Larry” was born in Watertown, NY, on June 2nd, 1970, to Norma (Dufrene) Hollenbeck and the late, Arnold Hollenbeck, Sr.
WATERTOWN, NY
Carol Semrau, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74, passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m, Saturday, July 9th at the Black River Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Black River American Legion. Arrangements are with the...
WATERTOWN, NY
You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival. Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival. Cape Vincent’s annual French Festival weekend kicks off this Friday night. Going to the Jefferson County Fair? Check out the 4-H tent!. Updated: Jul. 5,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Shane F. Weller, 61, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Shane F. Weller, 61, of Munson Street, tragically passed away June 24, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, from injuries he sustained in a moped accident earlier in the week. Shane was born on September 10, 1960, in Potsdam, the son of the late Bernard and Gladys...
POTSDAM, NY

