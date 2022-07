Investigators say, the Greenville man who died after being pulled from the water at Lake Keowee Monday, had helped another person in distress moments earlier. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says, 38 year old Micheal Criswell was a non-swimmer. He was wading with some friends on a Fourth of July outing at Stamps Creek Landing near Seneca, when someone else started struggling in the water nearby. Criswell rushed to help, pushing the frightened swimmer to safety.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO