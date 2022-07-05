Special Weather Statement issued for Garden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR GARDEN COUNTY At 257 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lisco, Deer Lake, Mumper, Dogtown Flats, Adams Flats, Britton Lake, Rackett, Sugar Loaf Hill, Richardson Lake, Jerry Lake, Tralnor Lake, Wild Horse Flats, Herman Lake, Kincaid Lake and Miles Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

GARDEN COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO