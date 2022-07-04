ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th on Broadway Cabela's youth fishing event brings families together

By Arianna Flores, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Hundreds of families gathered around the lake in Mackenzie Park to spend July 4th sharing in pastime shared from generation to generation - fishing.

Among them were Myron Johnson and his grandson Brayden Johnson, who arrived at the 6th annual Fourth on Broadway Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted by Cabela’s during the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Mackenzie Park.

Although the event was ultimately a competition, it was also a free opportunity for children to fish with their families - even without a fishing license - while taking part in growing tradition of the 4th on Broadway festival.

The Johnsons said they wanted to make sure they had a good, shaded spot and an area where fish were ready to be caught.

The Johnsons started fishing at 11 a.m. when the tournament started and Brayden Johnson learned how to bait the fish and even caught a few.

Myron Johnson said being at the tournament with those that he loves allowed him to teach the importance of being a family.

"Everybody knows the importance of family, but its also important to get with and teach them the ethics of family," Myron Johnson said.

Under the shaded tree a few others sat with Johnson, including East Texas native Tracy Lott. The pair met during the fishing tournament for the first time and Myron Johnson said they formed a comradery during the event.

"(So) fishing you can have lots of different commodities as far as things to do, meet people, vibing with new friends, family," Myron Johnson said.

Lott said this was his first time at this tournament and he was glad to be out at Mackenzie Park with his family after a period of being away from home due to work.

"Well, Fourth of July is our biggest holiday of the year," Lott said. "Our family enjoys that now. We don't miss the fireworks... so we are going to spend all day and night out here."

Cabela's Youth Fishing Tournament

(

Albino catfish contest

Xavier Vasquez, age 10

Smallest fish

7 and under

Aapeli Llamas, age 3, 6 inches, 2.38 ounces

8 to 12

Ian Hernandez, age 9, 1-inch, no discernable weight

13 to 18

Noah Hasse, age 13, 4 ½ inches, ¾ ounce

Largest fish

7 and under

Jaylin Ware, age 5, 25 inches, 5 pounds 13 ounces

8 to 12

CJ Ramsey, age 11, 24 ½ inches, 5 pounds 1 ounce

13 to 18

Hunter Bolton, 13 to 18 category, 24 ½ inches, 5 pounds 5 ounces

Most fish

7 and under

Jaylin Ware, age 5, 9 fish

8 to 12

Xavier Vasquez, age 10, 13 fish

13 to 18

Noah Hasse, age 13, 29 fish

