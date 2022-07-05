ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Two mothers speak out after their 17-year-olds were killed during pool party in N. Harris County

By Brooke Taylor
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZDn3_0gUmREAw00
EMBED <> More Videos Family of 17-year-olds killed during pool party speak out

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two mothers are speaking out after their 17-year-olds were shot and killed during a pool party turned deadly in north Harris County on Friday night.

Dede Denman went to the apartment complex on Airtex Drive on Monday night to walk in her son's last footsteps.

"I want to take myself back to where my child took his last breath at," Dede said.

Dede said she was on a work trip in California and her son, Dillon Denman, who was a senior in high school, was staying with his grandmother, but she called him before he went to the party, not knowing it would be the last time she would hear his voice.

"He said, 'Grandma said I can go to a pool party, is that okay?' I said 'yes, I love you' and he said 'I love you too,'" the mother said.

Less than an hour later, officers and ambulances swarmed the parking lot of the apartment complex that night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out, and several people started shooting in front of the leasing office. The pool is located behind the office. Dillon was among three that were shot and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"I won't get to see my child walk across the stage this year. I won't get to see an acceptance letter into college because he's gone, and he's gone from senseless violence," Dede said.

Dillon's best friend, Cameron Allen, was also shot and killed. The two knew each other since middle school and played little league football.

"Dillon has been playing football since he was 6 years old," Dede said. "That was his life."

Cameron's mother told ABC13 that her son had a huge smile that would light up a room, loved having fun, and just being a teen.

Several people were seen being taken in for questioning at a nearby gas station but no one has been charged yet.

"I want justice, and I'm not going to stop until I get justice for my son and for Cameron," Dede said. "Those were good kids. They had their whole future ahead of them. Those were sweet kids. They did not deserve that at all."

The third victim who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are speaking to witnesses and going through surveillance cameras. ABC13 spotted several cameras in front of the leasing office, where the shooting took place.

Comments / 31

ClickBait
2d ago

I’m tired of seeing our young children and teens being killed. We as a community have to come together to fight all this senseless violence. We can come together. Every race every color. We can make it happen. May these 2 young men rest in Heaven. 🙏🏻

Reply(3)
23
Clau
2d ago

This is terrible, I got two young boys about to be teenagers and it’s scary to know that we are not safe anywhere here in Houston.

Reply(1)
19
Texastornado
2d ago

I hope she can get justice in Harris county but that’s doubtful…The criminals seem to all get bonded out …pathetic…

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Senseless Violence#Pool Party#League Football#Violent Crime#Airtex Drive
Click2Houston.com

Community activists call for Pct. 1 deputy constable to be fired after video appears to show him ‘brake check’ cyclists

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, community activists called for the termination of a Harris County Precinct One Deputy Constable accused of intentionally driving his patrol unit recklessly during a confrontation with a group of bicyclists. KPRC2 first reported the dispute last week, including a cell phone video of the confrontation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy