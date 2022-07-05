ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Arrest Made In Highland Park Parade Shooting

wjol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe person of interest in today’s deadly July 4th parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois is under arrest. He’s identified as Robert Crimo the Third, a 22-year-old white male. His vehicle was reportedly spotted in North Chicago around 6:30 local time and he was taken into custody for questioning. Six people...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Accused Highland Park Parade Shooter Confesses

Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak, left, looks at a video screen as he presides over the initial appearance of Robert E. Crimo III at the county courthouse Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo is accused of killing seven people during a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Waukegan , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, Pool)
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Appears In Bond Court

This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo, III. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first Degree Murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP) The suspect in the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Names Of Six Of Seven Victims Of Highland Park Shooting Revealed

Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, pause after leaving their wedding bouquets in downtown Highland Park, Ill., near the scene of Monday's mass shooting Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Authorities are revealing the names of six of the seven victims killed...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Governor Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. A disaster proclamation grants the state of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover. It will remain in effect for 30 days. Robert Crimo the third is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
wjol.com

VP Harris Calls For Action After Highland Park Shooting

Vice president Kamala Harris speaks to those gathered near the site of Monday's mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for federal action on assault weapons following the deadly Fourth...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Illinois State Police Investigate Mob Violence

The Illinois State Police is investigating a mob action that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Division St. and Elston Ave. in Chicago. An ISP trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division St. and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division completely stopped. When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts. At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper’s squad vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks. The mob action begins at about one minute 20 seconds.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
wjol.com

Will Co. Remains At High COVID Community Level

Will County remains at a High COVID-19 Community Level. Health officials say COVID cases and regional hospitalization metrics are still above the cutoff set by the CDC. Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties are also at the High Level. The CDC determines levels based on the number of new local cases, regional hospital admissions, and hospital capacity over the previous week.
WILL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy