ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis VA seeks to hasten detection of burn pit-related disorders

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Minneapolis Veterans Medical Center believe they are closer to connecting the dots between soldiers' exposures to burn pits and toxic fumes and the broad array...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Robots debut as caregiver assistants in Minnesota nursing home

Pepper the robot is programmed with hundreds of jokes, and if you don't believe it, just ask her. The residents of the Estates nursing home in Roseville sure did as the robot made its national debut as a personal care assistant. "Do you want to hear more jokes?" the robot...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents concerned over increasing crime near University of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sending your child off to college is always stressful, but this year parents say they have the added worry about increasing crime in the Twin Cities."Right now what I'm seeing is concerning to me," Holly Smith, a Green Bay mom whose daughter is an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota. "What you see on the news is the worst of the worst a lot of times, but I do feel like when speaking with other parents who are in Minneapolis, there is a lot of concern among folks."Indeed, there's increasing chatter among parents, including a 1,500+ member Facebook...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Laser pointed at plane descending into MSP Airport

Authorities say someone in Kenyon, Minnesota pointed a laser at an airplane descending into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. According to the Kenyon Police Department, the pilot reported the incident to Minneapolis Air Traffic Control. "It's unfortunate that we have to tell the public to avoid these kinds...
KENYON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota seeing rise in abandoned pets

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing a "dramatic uptick" in abandoned pets. That's according to the Executive Director of Pet Haven, a foster-based rescue in Minneapolis. Kerry D'Amato says the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic have caused more pets to be surrendered and abandoned than she's seen in three decades.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities teen gains new perspective after drug overdose

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many reasons this specific day of the year is special. But there's also a less known reason why it's a dangerous holiday for teenagers.He's only 16, but Dominic has a lot to reflect on, "I am just looking back at my story and what I used to do and the things I can do to change it."He grew up with his mom and sisters in the Twin Cities, "I never had a father figure. I kind of went out, try to find that brotherhood, cause I always wanted a brother, too."He says he found it, with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Africa#Immune System#Burn Pit#Minneapolis Va
WEAU-TV 13

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

White supremacist propaganda flyers distributed in Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for distributing flyers supporting white supremacist propaganda. In a Facebook post, Cottage Grove Police Department Chief Pete Koerner said that the flyers had been distributed in driveways across the city in recent days. "Hate will not...
KARE 11

Officials: 7 people injured in shooting at Boom Island Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven people are in the hospital, some of them critically injured, after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night. Officials initially said there were eight victims, however, the Minneapolis Park Police provided an update on Tuesday saying they believe one of the victims was injured in a separate incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller: Democrats turn a blind eye to violent crime

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement responding to House DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and others remaining silent on the violence and chaos in Minneapolis last night. “Today, Democrats held a press conference in Minneapolis to talk about legalizing edibles, less than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy