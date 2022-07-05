ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four alleged kidnappers detained when police pursuit ends in Mississippi, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AcJo_0gUmQ80200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were detained after officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) pursued a car of suspected kidnappers into Mississippi Monday afternoon.

MPD said officers found a vehicle believed to be used in a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester roads around 3:40 p.m.

Police tried to get the car to pull over, but the driver refused.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Mississippi, where Southaven Police helped stop the car at Church Road and I-55, MPD said.

Four people were detained.

According to police, the alleged kidnapping victim, who was also in the car, is safe.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Quanita Toefry
1d ago

a ten mile pursuit in Memphis and the police could not get the kidnappers to pull over. MPD has been told hang back and follow slow like OJ

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Tennessee caretaker charged after leaving woman in hot car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at the park.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car crashes into MFD truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into an MFD fire truck in Orange Mound midday Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the accident at Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard. A total of three people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical conditions, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Mendenhall, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Accused kidnapper charged after police chase ending in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police found a car used in a kidnapping that started in Memphis and ended in Southaven. It started at Exxon on South Mendenhall just before 4 p.m. on July 4. The officers made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Dominique Williams, who was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mpd#Kidnappers#Southaven Police#Cox Media Group
WREG

Memphis man accused of endangering children during chase into DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A Memphis man is looking at charges after police say a kidnapping call in Southeast Memphis ended in a chase and arrest in DeSoto County. 28-year-old Dominique Williams was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes including five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence. Memphis Police said Williams […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
actionnews5.com

MPD issues missing child alert for 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued an alert Monday for a missing child who was last seen at her home in Hillview Village Apartments. Saena Jones, 12, was last seen leaving her home on foot early Monday afternoon without permission. She was last seen with braided hair wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy