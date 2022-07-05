4th of July celebration back in full force

On this 4th of July, people in Cheektowaga and Lancaster celebrated with a holiday parade after being two years behind closed doors.

A celebrator, Mary Blaufuss, says this year’s celebration means togetherness and to her being American is all about diversity.

“I work with some immigrants, and I’m pleased to be working right next to them so diversity is what makes us strong, and it’s wonderful to see right here in Cheektowaga,” she says.

Even were excited to celebrate America’s experience.

“It’s so special to me because this is my second chance coming to the parade so it’s like fun seeing fireworks,” says 13-year-old Kaylan. “ Yesterday, was good, but this was my first parade so I hope it goes great,” says nine-year-old, Sincere.

Several people at Lancaster say many people showed up, and it feels like July 4th is bringing them together.

“It seems such a big crowd this year that more so than ever so that just shows we come together and we’re unified, and it’s America, so God Bless America,” says celebrator Kimberly Suminski.