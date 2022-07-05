ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

4th of July celebration back in full force

By Yoselin Person
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcCVQ_0gUmQ5Lr00

On this 4th of July, people in Cheektowaga and Lancaster celebrated with a holiday parade after being two years behind closed doors.

A celebrator, Mary Blaufuss, says this year’s celebration means togetherness and to her being American is all about diversity.

“I work with some immigrants, and I’m pleased to be working right next to them so diversity is what makes us strong, and it’s wonderful to see right here in Cheektowaga,” she says.

Even were excited to celebrate America’s experience.

“It’s so special to me because this is my second chance coming to the parade so it’s like fun seeing fireworks,” says 13-year-old Kaylan. “ Yesterday, was good, but this was my first parade so I hope it goes great,” says nine-year-old, Sincere.

Several people at Lancaster say many people showed up, and it feels like July 4th is bringing them together.

“It seems such a big crowd this year that more so than ever so that just shows we come together and we’re unified, and it’s America, so God Bless America,” says celebrator Kimberly Suminski.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Hamburg water tower fundraiser hoping for jumpstart at Burger Fest

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Plans are still in the works to paint the water tower in Hamburg to make it look like a hamburger. "We have a community share for our matching funds of about $60,000. We've raised about $10,000 prior to the pandemic. We just got started with our fundraising, and then we kind of got shut down," said Chris Hannotte, chair of the Hamburger Water Tower Project.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Popular Horses In America Coming To WNY

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdale Horses are making a return to Western New York this summer! These beautiful and majestic horses will also parade through the most popular village in Western New York. The Budweiser Clydesdales are back in the 716!The schedule is brief but fun! Here is where your...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, NY
Society
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Society
City
Lancaster, NY
WGRZ TV

Unknown Stories of WNY: Enlightened by 'darkness'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sanford Greenberg grew up poor in Buffalo, but ascended to become one of the leading inventors, authors, and philanthropists in the field of treating and preventing blindness. Dr. Greenberg is now the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's Wilmer Eye Institute. That rise was the result of a friendship, struck up in college, that changed both men's lives, and in the process led to one of the most popular songs of all time.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#American
2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Dr. Christopher Kerr of Hospice Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo has 1,500 volunteers and paid staff who help patients and their families deal with serious illness and death. The man leading it all, Hospice Buffalo CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Kerr, is considered one of the "Selfless Among Us," but not exclusively for his work with the agency.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
2 On Your Side

William Gillison, pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. — William Gillison, the pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo, passed away on Monday. The church announced his passing late Monday night. Originally from South Carolina, Pastor Gillison moved to Buffalo and became pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in 1981. He served as moderator of the Great Lakes Baptist Association, an association of churches across Western New York. He also served with many other organizations.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chalkfest Buffalo returning to RiverWorks in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chalkfest Buffalo is returning to the Queen City next month. The free annual event will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, at Buffalo RiverWorks. This year the theme is Superheroes. "ChalkFest Buffalo! not only provides a variety of activities for adults and...
BUFFALO, NY
Vox

Buffalo, seven weeks after the massacre

In the wake of a white supremacist massacre, the city of Buffalo, New York, made national headlines for just a few weeks. On May 14, an 18-year-old gunman entered Tops supermarket in East Buffalo, where he shot 10 people dead and injured three others. Beforehand, he left behind a document where he outlined his plan to “kill as many Black people as possible,” motivated by a racist idea known as replacement theory.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Barenaked Ladies visit Hibbard's, lend name to custard fundraiser

Band headlines ‘Last Summer on Earth’ tour stop at Artpark. It was three years ago that Hibbard’s Original Frozen Custard announced a partnership with acclaimed Toronto band The Barenaked Ladies. The end result was “Big Barenaked Bang,” an original recipe made with ground coffee, chocolate coffee beans and semisweet chocolate bits.
LEWISTON, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Police recruitment event to be held in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A police recruitment event will be held on July 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility on Bailey Avenue in Amherst. Departments will also be recruiting public safety dispatchers for both part-time and full-time positions.
AMHERST, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy