Section of Kettering road to be closed for 5 days for bridge work

Kettering Road Work Photo Courtesy: City of Kettering

KETTERING — A section of road in Kettering will temporarily be closed beginning tomorrow, according to the city.

According to the city, work on Spaulding Road will begin Tuesday, July 5 and will require a five day road closure for bridge work coordinated with Montgomery County.

A traffic detour will be in place, the city said.

Access to the entrance of Montgomery County Environmental Services will remain available.

