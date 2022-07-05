ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
 2 days ago
HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains.

The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections).

The total impacted area in these three buildings is estimated to be 45,000 square feet.

According to a press release from the General Services, Department of Administration - They along with restoration companies are working to respond to affected areas and assess the extent of the damage.

Remediation is ongoing at this time.

The Capitol was July 4th for remediation, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

According to the press release, there will be no impact to any services provided in the Capitol Building.

