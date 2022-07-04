ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT starts CONCACAF W Championship off with 3-0 win over Haiti

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

An Alex Morgan brace set the U.S. women’s national team on its way in their CONCACAF W Championship opener, as the tournament favorites posted a 3-0 win over Haiti Monday night.

After an early scare saw Haiti miss by inches after some poor set piece defending, the USWNT settled down and eventually took a 16th minute lead. Sophia Smith’s low cross from the right picked Morgan out at the near post, and Morgan produced a spectacular flick past goalkeeper Lara Larco.

Morgan headed home another cross from the right seven minutes later to pad the lead, with Kelley O’Hara picking her out from the touchline with a left-footed service.

Casey Murphy did well to deny Melchie Dumornay in the 36th minute, but was lucky not to see a goal conceded six minutes later. Dumornay’s clever work ended with Emily Fox chopping down Nérilia Mondésir in the box. Roselord Borgella sent Murphy the wrong way, but her penalty cracked off the post, letting the USWNT off the hook.

Borgella’s day seemingly went from bad to worse, as she was given a straight red card for a high kick that caught O’Hara in the face and then raked down her side. However, referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, after a VAR review, stunningly withdrew the red card, replacing it with merely a yellow.

Morgan thought she had a hat trick in the 48th minute, only to be caught offside before firing past Larco. Similarly, a trio of USWNT subs thought they’d extended the lead in the 78th minute, with Ashley Sanchez and Megan Rapinoe combining to create a tap-in for Purce, but the goal was called back after a VAR check.

Purce was denied a minute later after being sent in alone by Rapinoe, but wasn’t to be denied. A cross from Kristie Mewis wasn’t adequately cleared by Haiti, and Purce blasted it home from 14 yards in the 84th minute to seal the result.

Next up for the USWNT is Jamaica, with kickoff set for 7:00pm Eastern on Thursday, July 7.

Check out the goals that gave the USWNT the win

