ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oak Ridger

We need to have the 'next-stage-of-life' talk

By Martha Hobson
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXWHN_0gUmOfLi00

Hard decisions. So where do you want to live when you need a little more help?

“Sometimes, we need a little more help with the house, but that does not mean we are ready to move to a retirement center.”

“It’s not as if my daughter comes to visit as much, as it is she comes to check the expiration dates on the food in my refrigerator.”

“Even though they live far away, my whole family is sniffing around to be sure I am okay and can still take care of the house and myself. I love my big house and my cat and my dog. I want to stay here. I wonder about home health-care options.”

“A lot of people thought I had it best because I had a small apartment with my son’s family, but they were so busy I never got to see them. I was lonely. I like assisted living so much better.”

“I know he is not going to want to move, but I think your dad will need to go to assisted living if something happens to me.”

“My son thinks I need to move to assisted living, but how can I leave the house where I’ve lived for 50 years? I wouldn’t even know what clothes to take with me. On low-key days here, I ‘adult’ from the waist up but wear pajama pants all day.”

“Yes. The children have been involved all along in our decision to go to assisted living. It’s a family decision.” The children are ages 52 and 55.

“Can you imagine emptying this house?”

Mother to daughter: “I don’t know what I want so it’s no wonder you don’t know what I want.” Daughter: “Well, we need to look at home-health-care options and then go look at assisted living places.” Mother: “But, you don’t have time for that. Daughter: “I will take time.”

So, is it harder to have the “sex” talk with your teenagers or the “next-stage-of-life talk” with your adult children?

Most families are in unchartered waters in the aging sea.

So, what do we want as we age? How do we talk to our children about our needs? Our ambivalence makes the conversation harder.

Parents and their adult children need to have the talk, but mostly they don’t know how. Adult children, by and large, do not want to talk about their parents’ getting older, and older parents have all kinds of issues about getting older and even admitting that they need help, so they don’t much want to talk either. A standoff.

This is not a piece about aging parents who make all kinds of unreasonable demands on their children, nor does it describe the adult children who would just like to ignore their parents. Those are different issues and a different article. And, this is not the nursing home story, which is truly a different piece. This is about functioning adult children and their aging parents — still a tough topic.

This is a piece about stalwart souls caught in aging bodies that do not hear as well, see as well, process information quite as quickly or walk as steadily as they used to.

Interestingly, the research gives advice for how an adult child can start the conversation (don’t start by asking about funeral arrangements), yet the original research does not suggest that the aging parent start the conversation. Not. A. Single. Suggestion.

It appears that geriatric social workers, psychologists and gerontologists are focused on adult children. In so many instances, I contend, the aging parents need to start the conversation.

If, as you age, you can figure out what you want and what is doable, you are going to save a lot of heartache and headache for your children — and yourself. If you can’t figure it out by yourself, ask your friends and family to listen to what you are thinking. It’s easy to get defensive when family or friends push back on what we are saying, but we need to listen, to pay attention to how people react to what we are saying.

And, we are going to have to have the money conversation.

Except for celebrities and braggarts, not talking about money is both a cultural and generational thing in our country. But, money will come up, either in a reasonable setting or in a crisis situation. Part of our reluctance to talk about money, of course, is that we do not even know how long we will live or how much we need.

As I was retiring from the financial-planning world a decade ago, sophisticated computer programs were emerging to determine how much money older people would need to the end of their lives, but the programs could never account for the unexpected, of course.

Our reluctance to talk about money to our children is even more complicated than our cultural bias. Most ordinary mortals do not know how much they will have at the end of their lives. By some accounts, people spend 80% of their assets in the last 10 years of their lives.

There is interesting advice about when to have “the talk." Some say It is at holiday times when the whole family is gathered together, but for many families those times are too noisy and chaotic. Others says to talk on a quiet drive or quiet afternoon with only one or two family members. Having the talk after a doctor visit where health status has changed is necessary. All recommend having the talk before an aging parent is critically ill.

Next month, we will deal with home-health services, payment options and an interesting story from an Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) class.

One friend asked another friend, “Are you living your best life?”

“I don’t know,” responded the other. “I’ve never been 75 before, and I don’t know what my best life is.”

Martha Moore Hobson was an early certified financial planner in the region. Although retired, she is still active in the Oak Ridge community.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Advice on maintaining independence while aging

Chick-Fil-A honors Morristown woman’s grandma, who …. 17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. How to keep your pet safe during. July 4th fireworks. Josh Turner to headline Pigeon Forge fireworks show …. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Gatlinburg’s July 4th parade kicks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Spanky -vs- Noel on Homeless, One NOT Direct and One Direct

On the first Tuesday in June I asked Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler about the new law on homeless, his intial response was are we gonna fill our jails. When I reminded him its a law, he said there are a lot of laws. I can only assume that translation is he only enforces the laws he likes, watch if here.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
WATE

Homemade ice cream comes to South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream. Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since. This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns tonight!

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Festival on the Fourth returns to downtown Knoxville tonight. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Cause of restaurant fire in Townsend under investigation. East Tennessee celebrates July 4th. Deadline to register for voting is July 5. July 4th at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Knoxville woman is starting business to take loved ones on visits to prisons

Rising rental costs had Dee-Dee James yearning to buy a house of her own and contemplating a way to earn more income. A memory etched in her mind from long ago surfaced. James thought of the “most favorite person” in her life, a cousin who had been incarcerated. She wanted to visit him in prison but didn’t have adequate transportation to get there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to 109 total calls involving fireworks on July 4, including some for grass and brush fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a total of 109 calls related to fireworks in a 24-hour period over the Fourth of July. They said they responded to 21 calls about grass fires and brush fires that were lit by fireworks, as well as three calls about car fires. There were seven calls about trash fires and dumpster fires, as well as two calls for emergency medical services.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN. During the year 1952, the history class of Livingston Academy, along with their teacher, Kenneth R. Stephens, who later became principal of LA, spent a year compiling information for a book entitled Echoes From The Foothills. The book prepared by this class is filled with much information that might have been lost forever had it not been for their hard work.
JAMESTOWN, TN
WATE

17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004

A look at unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. 17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. Eastbound I-40 in Cocke County reopens after tractor-trailer …. Newport man’s eBay account frozen after sending scammer …. New Tennessee law expands criminal asset forfeiture. Endangered lion cub born...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg while responding to a call on Tuesday night, according to office representatives. According to a release, officers were called to the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell at 10:57 p.m. While...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy