ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

UCOR expands 2022 intern program

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zprjH_0gUmOeSz00

Twenty-nine college students from across the United States recently arrived at UCOR to participate in the company’s summer intern program. Because UCOR is aggressively working to develop a pipeline of environmental cleanup workers in Oak Ridge, according to a news release, the company doubled the number of interns in this year’s program.

The 2022 class includes students from 12 schools across six states.

“We have a great mix of skill and interest levels, and some of the brightest students I have had the chance to work with,” intern program coordinator Shannon Potter stated in the release. “I am very impressed with their eagerness to learn about the unique work we do here at UCOR.”

The class includes students who came through UCOR’s open solicitation for interns, as well as students from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Mentorship for Environmental Scholars (MES) Program. The MES Program actively recruits undergraduates from historically Black colleges, tribal colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving Institutions, and other minority-serving institutions for extensive training that will help them start careers in various research and management positions with DOE, according to the release.

More than half of this year’s interns are working in UCOR’s engineering department to support mission work for the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management. Because of the multi-faceted work that UCOR performs, the students were able to choose from a broad range of disciplines for their intern experience. Ten departments across the company are hosting and mentoring interns. In addition to the more traditional departments like communications, engineering, finance, information technology, records and document management, and supply chain, students also chose experiences in conduct of operations, environmental stewardship, environmental safety and health, nuclear and criticality safety, radiological protection, and waste management.

A unique situation in this class involves intern Monica Johnson. She began a longer-term internship program with the communications team in January. She is an Oak Ridge native who attends Roane State Community College and will be transferring to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the fall. In addition to participating as part of the summer intern class, Johnson’s intern experience includes being on the coordination team for the overall intern program.

“I really enjoy interacting with the other interns and learning about their schools and experiences,” Johnson said. “My experience working with the communications team is giving me exposure to a wide variety of skills and opportunities, helping me understand how I want to move forward in the communications industry while continuing to gain real-world experience.”

Colleges participating in this year’s program are:

  • Benedict College, South Carolina
  • Clemson University, South Carolina
  • Colorado State, Colorado
  • Florida International University, Florida
  • Murray State University, Kentucky
  • North Carolina State University
  • Roane State Community College
  • Tennessee State University
  • Tennessee Technological University
  • University of Colorado Denver, Colorado
  • University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky
  • University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup partner. The company is removing unused, contaminated facilities at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex, while continuing remedial actions at the East Tennessee Technology Park. UCOR is a partnership between Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell.

"The company’s nearly 2,000 workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their missions," the release stated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Medical debt disappearing from credit reports

TransUnion, Equifax and Experian began removing cleared medical debts from consumers' credit reports last Friday. This means is if you have paid your medical bill in full, and the debt is still sitting on your credit report as a negative mark, this negative mark will now be removed. Also, unpaid medical debt will not appear on credit reports for a year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Education
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WBIR

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Johnson
WATE

City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns tonight!

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Festival on the Fourth returns to downtown Knoxville tonight. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Cause of restaurant fire in Townsend under investigation. East Tennessee celebrates July 4th. Deadline to register for voting is July 5. July 4th at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN

Stories From the Past - Mark Twain’s Family Lived in Jamestown, TN. During the year 1952, the history class of Livingston Academy, along with their teacher, Kenneth R. Stephens, who later became principal of LA, spent a year compiling information for a book entitled Echoes From The Foothills. The book prepared by this class is filled with much information that might have been lost forever had it not been for their hard work.
JAMESTOWN, TN
knoxfocus.com

Knoxville woman is starting business to take loved ones on visits to prisons

Rising rental costs had Dee-Dee James yearning to buy a house of her own and contemplating a way to earn more income. A memory etched in her mind from long ago surfaced. James thought of the “most favorite person” in her life, a cousin who had been incarcerated. She wanted to visit him in prison but didn’t have adequate transportation to get there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Research University#Colorado University#College#Ucor#Interns#Mes Program#Hispanic
rockytopinsider.com

Blue Chip Receiver Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Cameron Seldon is announcing his college decision on July 7, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday. Seldon is deciding between Tennessee, Penn State and Maryland and will announce his commitment live at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-1, 220 pound receiver ranks as the No. 104...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Powell neighbors clean up after Tuesday storms

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Many residents in Knox County spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday night’s storms. Many Powell neighborhoods, including Berkshire Boulevard, were scattered with downed power lines and debris. According to KUB, 11 power poles were snapped in the Powell area. “It was pretty crazy how much damage just came right through […]
POWELL, TN
WATE

Homemade ice cream comes to South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream. Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since. This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TSA: Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday morning. A loaded Ruger .380 caliber firearm was detected in a passenger's carry-on bag at 9:30 a.m. TSA officers alerted airport police who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area, the TSA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE PERSON USES STOLEN CREDIT CARD TO FEED SELF AND FRIENDS

On Saturday, July 2nd a woman claimed her credit card had been stolen from her house and accused Jeremy Nolette had taken it. She had a charge of nearly $70 from Pizza Hut that she claimed she didn’t make. Officers went to Pizza Hut and employees stated they got an online order and delivered it to an address on Stanely Street. When officers arrived at the address, multiple individuals were enjoying pizza, including Jeremey Nolette. When confronted, Nolette stated that he found the credit card laying on the ground, but a housemate must have used it.
CROSSVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy