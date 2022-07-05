ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oak Ridger

Committee to review city payroll issues

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqTUM_0gUmOdaG00

The Oak Ridge City Council Compensation Plan Review Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7.

The meeting will be at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building's City Council Chambers, 200 S. Tulane Ave.

The new committee was formed to discuss payroll issues after City Council members, citizens and city employees from different departments, including the police department, the fire department, and public works criticized the city's current pay and pay structure.

The committee's members are City Council members Jim Dodson, Chuck Hope and Derrick Hammond. Oak Ridge City Council voted to create the committee at its June 15 meeting.

"This is substantive. This is important," Mayor Warren Gooch has said regarding the committee's upcoming payroll study. "I think it will take a considerable amount of time."

He added that the study will create benefits for the city and its employees.

The complaints from the public came at earlier meetings during discussions about the proposed budget, which was adopted for the current fiscal year.

"You hire bargain-basement police, you get bargain-basement response," said Brad Jenkins, a long-time Oak Ridge Police Department officer who became a captain in 2019.

“From what we get paid, it just doesn’t add up. I’m a single parent. Most of us at Public Works, we all have two jobs,” said Matthew Bunch, who works in the equipment shop for the Public Works Department. “I speak for all of us. We all have a dangerous job, and it is not right.”

“We’ve lost more people since 2011 in the Oak Ridge Fire Department than we have currently employed,” Austin Keathley, president of Oak Ridge Fire Fighter's Association, told Council, referring to people leaving the department.

Council has approved some raises and bonuses for city employees since these complaints were made.

All full-time regular employees on the city payroll as of June 11 received a net bonus of $1,000 from the city. All part-time regular city employees received a net $500 bonus. Seasonal and temporary employees did not get a bonus. Council approved a 5% across-the-board pay raise for city employees effective July 1. Some employees may see larger raises over the next fiscal year due to experience and evaluations.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

It’s the 4th of July

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s the 4th of July. Old Glory is showcased all across La Follette and Campbell County. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/04/2022-10AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Pro-choice march draws hundreds to downtown Knoxville

(Note: This story was updated at 11 p.m. July 5, 2022) Hundreds of thousands of people in cities across the United States have gathered for protests since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Knoxville has been no different. On Saturday, a crowd of at least 300 people gathered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll#Politics Local#City Council Chambers#Oak Ridge City Council
WATE

City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns tonight!

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Festival on the Fourth returns to downtown Knoxville tonight. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Cause of restaurant fire in Townsend under investigation. East Tennessee celebrates July 4th. Deadline to register for voting is July 5. July 4th at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to 109 total calls involving fireworks on July 4, including some for grass and brush fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a total of 109 calls related to fireworks in a 24-hour period over the Fourth of July. They said they responded to 21 calls about grass fires and brush fires that were lit by fireworks, as well as three calls about car fires. There were seven calls about trash fires and dumpster fires, as well as two calls for emergency medical services.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Medical debt disappearing from credit reports

TransUnion, Equifax and Experian began removing cleared medical debts from consumers' credit reports last Friday. This means is if you have paid your medical bill in full, and the debt is still sitting on your credit report as a negative mark, this negative mark will now be removed. Also, unpaid medical debt will not appear on credit reports for a year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD seeing increase in car thefts at Knoxville quarries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are seeing an increase in car thefts at South Knoxville quarries, according to a release from the department issued Tuesday. Officers said they had received reports of five stolen cars between June 22 and June 30. Three cars were stolen from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TSA: Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday morning. A loaded Ruger .380 caliber firearm was detected in a passenger's carry-on bag at 9:30 a.m. TSA officers alerted airport police who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area, the TSA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg while responding to a call on Tuesday night, according to office representatives. According to a release, officers were called to the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell at 10:57 p.m. While...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

Knoxville woman is starting business to take loved ones on visits to prisons

Rising rental costs had Dee-Dee James yearning to buy a house of her own and contemplating a way to earn more income. A memory etched in her mind from long ago surfaced. James thought of the “most favorite person” in her life, a cousin who had been incarcerated. She wanted to visit him in prison but didn’t have adequate transportation to get there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police investigating after possible firework damages Tesla in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tesla was damaged by a possible firework in Knoxville. On Tuesday around lunchtime, what seemed to be a firework was thrown under a parked Tesla on Luttrell Street in Knoxville. The owner of the vehicle, Cody Farmer, said the explosion caused extensive damage and believes he was targeted because it was an electric vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004

A look at unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. 17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. Eastbound I-40 in Cocke County reopens after tractor-trailer …. Newport man’s eBay account frozen after sending scammer …. New Tennessee law expands criminal asset forfeiture. Endangered lion cub born...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy