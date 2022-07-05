ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board purchases laptops for elementary students; may hire 3 more teachers

By Gus Morrill
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

The recent Oak Ridge Board of Education meeting lasted only half an hour and was the last meeting before the 2022-2023 school year begins. Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers and Chairman Keys Fillauer were both absent due to vacation and sickness, respectively.

Among the evening’s good news was a successful Cinco de Mayo STEM Night at Willow Brook Elementary, Robertsville Middle School’s Technology Student Association traveling to Dallas to compete in the 2022 National TSA Conference later this month, and John Spratling of Robertsville Middle being awarded the East Tennessee Historical Society Teaching Excellence Award on June 7.

The School Board approved action for three contingency teaching positions in the elementary schools and Oak Ridge High School. Bruce Lay, executive director of school leadership, said increased enrollment is the cause behind the contingency teaching positions. Vice Chairman Laura McLean agreed, explaining that they are simply “planning ahead and being proactive instead of reactive.”

New laptops

Additionally, the purchase of 1,000 Lenovo laptops for students to use in second through fourth grades, was approved with the roll out of the devices expected to occur around the fall break of this coming school year.

A modification to the ORHS memorial wall to include the name of ORHS French teacher Tracey Tilson was also approved. Tilson died in February, and was remembered in her obituary as a compassionate member of the Oak Ridge community, tirelessly serving Oak Ridge Schools and St. Anne Orthodox Church.

Gus Morrill is an Oak Ridge High School senior.

