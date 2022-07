​The Bears issued a statement Monday after a mass shooting at an Independence Day Parade in Highland Park left six dead and at least two dozen injured. "The Chicago Bears mourn the loss of innocent lives in today’s senseless and disgraceful mass shooting in Highland Park and extend our thoughts and prayers to its community and all those impacted by the horrific act of violence. We would like to acknowledge the selfless acts from first responders and many citizens to help all in time of dire need.”

