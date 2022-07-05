ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Peter van Onselen forced to clarify photo of The Project political guru ‘photobombing Emmanuel Macron, Anthony Albanese and their first ladies’

By Kevin Airs
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Project's political pundit Peter van Onselen has denied photobombing the historic meeting of PM Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Photographs of the two leaders laughing and joking with their partners on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris also showed a lookalike Gendarmes officer in the background.

The French policeman - in formal uniform complete with white gloves - was the double of Network Ten's political editor, sparking furious speculation online.

The Project's political pundit Peter van Onselen has denied photobombing the historic meeting of PM Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron and their partners Brigitte Macron and Jodie Haydon (pictured)
Peter van Onselen, 46, (pictured right with 10 newsreader Sandra Sully) broke his post-election Twitter holiday to hilariously insist it's not him lurking in the pictures

But van Onselen, 46, who has Dutch ancestry, has now broken his post-election Twitter holiday to hilariously insist it's not him lurking in the pictures.

'For the record, I am very proud of my European heritage,' he posted over the weekend.

'But I am not in France for the Albo visit, performing a ceremonial role.

'I am relaxing in Fiji…'

Photographs of the two leaders laughing and joking with their partners on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris also showed the lookalike Gendarmes officer in the background
Peter van Onselen insisted it was not him in a Twitter post over the weekend

The post was liked more than 1000 times as his followers were amazed by the similarity between the two.

'It does look like someone photoshopped his face on the guard though,' posted Ben Knight. 'Spitting image.'

Another posted: 'That is a pretty good doppelganger'.

And Traci Sherlock added: 'The resemblance is amazing. I had to look twice. Better check Ancestry.'

The post was liked more than 1000 times as his followers were amazed by the similarity between the two

Some missed the point of the tweet completely: 'Peter there is never a tweet that you do that doesn't completely and utterly confuse me.'

Leo Nosworthy pointed out the similarity to Irish IT Crowd star Chris O'Dowd: 'I never realised you and Chris O'Dowd were separated at birth.'

Another joked: 'The second job under a false name for tax reasons.'

Van Onselen is currently on holiday in Fiji after the federal election, as TV bosses fight a lawsuit from press gallery journalist Tegan George naming him as part of an alleged 'bullying, toxic workplace culture' at the Canberra bureau.

Peter van Onselen is currently on holiday in Fiji after the federal election, as TV bosses fight a lawsuit from press gallery journalist Tegan George naming him as part of an alleged 'bullying, toxic workplace culture' at the Canberra bureau

Daily Mail

