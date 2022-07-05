ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning.

The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.

Using publicly-available data, the woman and her husband worked out which games that had been on sale for longest had the highest number of unclaimed prizes.

Tickets for each scratch-off game are printed in one large batch, then distributed, meaning that when they're sold out, that game is finished.

The woman and her husband targeted long-running games which still had unclaimed large prizes.

They theorized that most of the tickets for those games had already been sold, meaning the chances of claiming a large prize were much higher.

Maryland woman won her third $100,000 prize on scratch-off game in five years. The stay-at-home mom told Maryland Lottery officials she had a method to success

Although wishing to stay anonymous, the lucky mommy shared the secrets to her success:

'My husband and I do the work on your website. We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes remaining,' she explained to Lottery officials.

Of course, blind luck also plays a part as it's impossible to know which retailer might be selling the winning ticket.

However, the method led her to the $100,000 Lucky game when she stopped at Goose Creek convenience store and gas station in Mardela Springs.

Goose Creek convenience store and gas station in Mardela Springs sold the winning ticket

The $30 instant ticket debuted last September and still has more than 40 top prizes remaining.

'I couldn't believe it when I saw how much I'd won,' said the woman from the Eastern Shore area of the state.

'I immediately called my husband and said, "We did it again."'

The woman said it was still exciting to win, despite having won large prizes twice before.

'This is as crazy as it was the other times. It's unbelievable!'

The winner admitted that, despite the research behind her selection of her lucky game, pure luck and pure superstition led her to select the Goose Creek store to be her Lottery retailer.

'I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago and I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there,' she said.

She now plans to put her latest prize in the bank.

'We know how lucky we are. This money, as was the case with our other big wins, will be there for our children. We're taking good care of it.'

Comments / 38

Patrick Reedy
1d ago

Luck mother xxxxxxs, I could spend one million dollar and only win a dollar.

Reply(5)
31
Freedom First
1d ago

at this point I'd be happy to have all the money back I've ever spent on scratch offs

Reply
21
DawnPatrolA799
1d ago

Well if she is like most people playing the scratch tickets she probably spent 80,000 dollars to win...

Reply(3)
17
