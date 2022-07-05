ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Weekend police pursuit from Kenner to New Orleans in stolen car lands 3 in custody

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 2 days ago

KENNER, La. ( WGNO )— Three people were arrested Sunday night after a police chase in a stolen car spanned several miles, leading detectives from Kenner to New Orleans’ St. Claude area.

According to the Kenner Police Department, it all started around 9 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Street, an industrial area place officers say has recently been hit hard by catalytic converter thefts.

The caller told police they saw a vehicle slowly circling the area, which made them think the people in the car were going to burglarize a nearby business.

Responding officers saw the vehicle a short time later in the 1900 block of Veterans Boulevard with no license plate and attempted a traffic stop. It was then that detectives say the driver sped off towards I-10 at Williams Boulevard.

As the vehicle approached the I-10 on-ramp, a suspect inside the car reportedly jumped from the moving car and tried to run away, but was quickly captured. Kenner Police later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Essie Toler of New Orleans.

As the chase progressed eastbound onto I-10, officers reported seeing a handgun thrown from the vehicle. According to detectives, the recovered weapon had been reported stolen to the New Orleans Police Department.

The police pursuit finally came to an end at the intersection of North Robertson Street and Franklin Avenue, when the police say the car came to a stop and both the driver and passenger put their hands out the window. The driver and the passenger, identified by police as 33-year-old Derrick Williams and 48-year-old Lester Haynes, were both taken into custody.

KPD adds the car supposedly driven by Williams was found to have been stolen out of New Orleans.

