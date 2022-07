What’s better than working with another talented bandmate? Working with 11. Blues-rock band Tedeschi Trucks Band boasts a lineup of 12 musicians, fronted by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. (Do you see where they got their unique band name now?) The Jacksonville-hailing duodecet won a Grammy Award for their debut album, Revelator, and now, they just dropped the second installment of their I Am The Moon project.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO