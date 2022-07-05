Fourth of July celebration returns to Baker Park

Nancy and George Porter sat side by side under a tree near the edge of Baker Park on Monday. It was almost 4 p.m., and they'd been there since 9 a.m.

The couple traveled 150 miles from their home in Ligonier, Pa., to make it to Frederick's annual Fourth of July celebration.

The Porters have made the trip each year since 2016, when they stumbled upon the celebration while visiting Civil War sites around the city. And they always set up their chairs under the same tree, Nancy said, gesturing upward with her cane.

Asked what she likes most about the celebration, she thought for a moment.

"Just sittin' here," Nancy said. "Watching people."

The Porters had plenty to watch. Thousands of people descended on Baker Park over the course of the day Monday to celebrate Independence Day, marking the return of one of the city's biggest holiday events for the first time since the pandemic began.

"It feels great," said Jen Martin, executive director of Celebrate Frederick, which organizes the event. "People seem excited to come back out and do the traditional big festivities."

Attendees enjoyed live music, beer gardens, dozens of food trucks, carnival rides and more throughout the afternoon. Many showed up early and planned to stay until nightfall for the fireworks show.

Martin arrived at 6:30 a.m. to start setting up, she said. Some people were already putting up their canopies and staking out their spots.

"We'll be here all day," said Alicia Hoffman of Hagerstown. Her back has been giving her trouble lately, she said, but she wasn't going to let that stop her.

Leah and Jes Smith walked to the park from their home in downtown Frederick with their daughters Lilah, 9, and Quincy, 6. The family comes every year, Leah said. It's a hit with the kids.

"Fourth of July is the best day of my life," Quincy said matter of factly.

On the west side of College Avenue, smoke filled the air as people cooked lunch on the park's public grills. Frisbees and cornhole bags soared through the air.

Carlos Zuniga and his family were gathered in a loose circle, waiting for the hamburgers to be done.

Darrie Neely of Baltimore sat with her family, some of whom live in Frederick. She loves coming to Baker Park all year to watch her grandchildren play, she said.

"We're retired," Neely said with a laugh, "so every day is a holiday for us."

Nearby, Jay and Dawn Ramsburg watched from the banks as their dog, Chloe, cooled off in the creek.

The couple, who now live in Urbana, has been coming to the celebration for years. Jay's grandma used to live on nearby Rockwell Terrace, he said.

"We always had a good place to park for the fireworks," he recalled.

At the other end of the park, Julie Cucina stood in line for a moon bounce with her daughter, Natalie. The 10-year-old had just finished with the big swing ride, and she said the breeze felt great in the hot weather.

"We really just come for her," Julie said, her arm around Natalie. "For all the fun kid stuff."

Many attendees — including 5-year-old Wesley Gallagher and his 3-year-old brother, Owen — enjoyed ice cream or sno-cones to cool off. The boys' dad, Sean, and grandma, Melissa, laughed as Wesley and Owen smeared their ice cream cones across their faces and down their shirts.

Owen was proud of himself for having climbed up into a moon bounce on his own a few minutes earlier, Melissa said.

A long line snaked along Fleming Avenue as dozens of people waited to get into Edward P. Thomas Memorial Pool. At the end of it, Brian Ortega stood holding the hand of his nearly-2-year-old daughter, Olivia.

The family already had their canopy setup nearby and had grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Now, they were hoping to cool off and relax before the fireworks began.

The crowd always builds throughout the day, Martin said, and the park is fullest just before dusk. Typically, the celebration draws about 60,000 visitors between noon and 8 p.m., she said.

"It's a return to what everyone's used to," Martin said. "What everyone loves about the Fourth of July."