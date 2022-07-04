Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On The Kevin Durant Sweepstakes: "The Market Is Still Taking Shape, And I Think It’s Incumbent On Some Of The Other Teams To Be Creative And Start Bringing Brooklyn Ideas..."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO