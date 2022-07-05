ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Cyclists help communities in cross country ride

By Josh Sanchez
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While some people are celebrating the 4th of July with cookouts and fireworks,
a team of cyclists are marking the holiday by making a pit stop along their cross country route.

Not only are they doing what they love, they are also helping those in need along the way.

Twenty-two cyclists are building and repairing several homes as they ride from sea to shinning sea. It’s all part of the Fuller Center for Housing’s bike adventure’s 10 week trek totaling 3,900 miles.

This trip aims to both raise funds for the nonprofit and lend a helping hand to communities along the way.

Monday’s 74 mile ride took volunteers from midland to the Williamston Free Methodist Church to recharge before their next leg of the trip.

Riders came from all parts of the country including two Michigan natives. For those taking part in the full ride, their experience started back in late May and they have been biking ever since.

One rider said he’s 75 and on his seventh biking trip with the group. He said this experience has given back to both him and the families served.

“One day of our life and it can change their whole life, the things we are able to improve about their living conditions… One of the things that impressed me is the goodness of all the people we’ve encountered. This is a good country, it got good people, and its been fun seeing the small towns on bicycle seat. You don’t see these real small towns when you’re going down the interstate,” said Cyclist Wayne Wilson.

Throughout this trip, volunteers will take part in seven build days, helping construct housing along their route.

Their next stop is in Ohio with the team wrapping up the trip in Sebago, Maine in early August.

