ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago PD’: Was This Hank Voight’s Darkest Scene?

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago PD’s Officer Hank Voight has rarely taken issue with breaking the laws that he’s pledged to uphold. And he’s proven over and over that there is no limit to how far he’s willing to go, especially when it concerns the people he loves. Throughout...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Why This Mass Shooting Is Shocking to Those Who Know Chicago

There isn't really anything shocking about another mass shooting. There really shouldn't be anything surprising about it either. So far as a society, we've chosen that the right to own a gun - almost any kind of gun - is worth the carnage left behind when innocent people, sometimes children are killed by them. What is shocking to those who are familiar with the Chicago area is where the shooting happened.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Missing Sisters Diamond And Tionda Bradley To Be Honored At Vigil Wednesday In Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A vigil will be held Wednesday night for Diamond and Tionda Bradley, the young Bronzeville sisters who went missing 22 years ago. Diamond was 3 and Tionda 10 when they went missing from their home in 2001. The case generated national attention, but the girls have not been found. Their family “continues to cling to the hope that one day they may be found,” according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
stupiddope.com

Black Boys Code is Now in Chicago!

Black Boys Code, an organization that equips Black youth with skills and tools to thrive in technology, opens its newest location in Chicago today, the second location for Black Boys Code USA. Their inaugural event, Black Boys Code Technology Summer Camp, kicks off the expansion with a five-week tech program that aims to equip youth participants, ages 13 to 15, with confidence and problem-solving skills, as well as their digital literacy – all while having fun.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, July 5, 2022: Robert Feder Calls It a Day | Space Oddities Closing | Penn Jillette Backs Sideshow Gelato

Smart Museum Of Art Closes For Summer For Renovations. The Smart Museum of Art will close for planned renovations to its study room and other facilities this summer through September 21, the museum relays in a release. “The gallery-adjacent study room will receive its first major update since the space opened in 1999. The study room renovation, which is supported through capital project funds from the University of Chicago, will expand and enhance this critical site of access to the Smart Museum’s collection for use in research and teaching. The renovation will nearly double the study room’s current footprint, to more than 700 square feet. Improvements to lighting, furnishing, and art display infrastructure will offer faculty partners new and more flexible options to teach from curated selections of artworks, chosen in collaboration with the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry. The renovated space will also allow a greater range of configurations to encourage individual reflection or group discussion. These changes will allow works of different media, from prints to hanging scrolls to sculpture, to be brought together in the study room.” More here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Shooting#Murder
letsbeardown.com

CHICAGO ZOO WENT ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO A DANGEROUS THREAT LAST NIGHT...

Brookfield Zoo was placed under lockdown and visitors were told to shelter in place Tuesday evening after the facility received a threat. Police said at about 5:15 p.m. their west central dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line to inform them a woman had called and threatened to do harm both to guests at the zoo and to herself.
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

10-year-old among 55 shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old boy was among 55 people shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend. Chicago police said the boy was inside his home on the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly felt pain. He ran to an adult in the home and police was […]
CHICAGO, IL
House Digest

If You Think Chicago Is The Most Dangerous City To Live In, Think Again

Its image skewed by media spin, political rhetoric, and a surface reading of the facts, Chicago is considered by some to be America's most dangerous city. While it does score poorly in many crime categories, it is not at the bottom of several others. In addition, limiting one's focus to the urban core of a city is misleading when determining its safety, according to Clever. Including the entire metro area and its suburbs results in a more complete appraisal of whether or not a city is safe. On closer examination, Chicago is not the most dangerous city in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy