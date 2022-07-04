Boy, 9, ‘scared to go out’ and has terrifying nightmares after he was stabbed 15 times in random attack by a stranger

A LITTLE boy stabbed FIFTEEN times in a frenzied attack by a stranger is now too scared to go outside.

The nine-year-old has also been left tormented by harrowing nightmares from the moment he was stabbed in the face and head in a bloody unprovoked attack in Peterborough last year.

Faisal Khan will be kept indefinitely in a hospital until deemed safe for release Credit: BPM

The nine-year-old was set upon while walking along Peveril Road in Peterborough Credit: East Anglia News Service

Faisal Khan, 26, will be kept indefinitely in a hospital under the Mental Health Act for the terrifying May 8 frenzy which nearly killed the child.

A court heard how the lad was walking along Peveril Road with his older brother at just after 3pm when Khan, of Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, began following him.

Khan overtook the pair then turned around to face them before pulling out a knife.

He then launched a frenzied onslaught, grabbing the nine-year-old and stabbing his face, head and hands in a bloodthirsty rampage.

And he only stopped when residents began to come out of their homes to witness the hell unfolding on their doorsteps.

Khan fled and chucked the bloodied knife into a driveway of a house nearby.

He had stabbed the child fifteen times.

The boy was airlifted to hospital and later underwent specialist reconstructive surgery, but was left with life-changing injuries including permanent scarring.

Khan was arrested but deemed not fit to be interviewed by police.

But he pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 May.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday where he was made the subject of an indefinite hospital order and will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.

DC Rob Giffen, who investigated, said: “I can only imagine the feeling of sheer terror these two boys had when approached by a stranger in the street who then pulled out a knife.

"I would like to praise them for being so incredibly brave despite their ordeal.

“The impact of his attack on the young victim should not be underestimated – he was left scared to go out, stopped seeing his friends, had nightmares and couldn’t understand why someone would attack him for no reason.

“Alongside all of this he has been left with injuries that will stay with him for life.

"I hope the conclusion of this case brings some closure for him and his family and allows them to move on from this traumatic period in their lives.”