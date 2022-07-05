ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Commit Profile: CB Christian Gray

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gN9G0_0gUmMTmI00

A look at Notre Dame cornerback commit Christian Gray, who was a must-get prospect for the Irish.

CHRISTIAN GRAY PROFILE

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: DeSmet Jesuit

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 51 overall - No. 8 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 18 cornerback

On3: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 18 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 159 overall - No. 14 cornerback

Consensus: 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 7 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that stood out to me when breaking down Gray was his length. He's listed between 6-0 and 6-1, but even more importantly he has very long arms. That length is something teams covet at cornerback, and Gray knows how to use that to his advantage.

Gray is a smooth and fluid athlete with exceptional balance. Despite having long legs, Gray is able to change direction with ease, possessing top-notch foot quickness and change of direction ability. His transitions are clean, but Gray does need to work on accelerating a bit quicker once he turns to run.

This is one of the more fundamentally sound cornerbacks in the class. His footwork is efficient, he knows how to use his hands and his route recognition is top notch. Gray thrives in both man and zone coverage. His length and athleticism are ideal fits for press coverage, which makes him a strong fit in the boundary position. He's also a high football IQ player that does a great job reading quarterbacks and his route recognition is excellent.

Gray does an excellent job breaking on routes and beating receivers to the point of attack. His combination of length, athleticism and instincts allow Gray to get his hands on a lot of passes.

Gray has been timed at camps with 4.42 speed, but that doesn't always show on film. If he can show that more consistently his game will explode and he'll tap into his full potential.

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag: Part One

July was forecasted to be a slow recruiting month, but someone forgot to tell Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame staff. The Fighting Irish program is in the middle of a historic stretch, including five key targets announcing their attentions in a six day span. With so much optimism and...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Cornerback Christian Gray

Notre Dame's top-ranked recruiting class just got even better as the Fighting Irish landed an incredibly important commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit cornerback Christian Gray. Gray picked Notre Dame over LSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal. Cornerback was an important position for Notre Dame coming into the 2023...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

What Should Expectations Be For Notre Dame In 2022?

For years Notre Dame fans have felt the Irish program has been disrespected by the national media. This has been especially true in recent seasons as the Notre Dame program ascended, but it would seem a good amount the skepticism about the 2022 team comes from Irish nation. Notre Dame...
NOTRE DAME, IN
