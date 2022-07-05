Notre Dame Commit Profile: CB Christian Gray

A look at Notre Dame cornerback commit Christian Gray, who was a must-get prospect for the Irish.

CHRISTIAN GRAY PROFILE

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: DeSmet Jesuit

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 51 overall - No. 8 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 18 cornerback

On3: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 18 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 159 overall - No. 14 cornerback

Consensus: 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 7 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that stood out to me when breaking down Gray was his length. He's listed between 6-0 and 6-1, but even more importantly he has very long arms. That length is something teams covet at cornerback, and Gray knows how to use that to his advantage.

Gray is a smooth and fluid athlete with exceptional balance. Despite having long legs, Gray is able to change direction with ease, possessing top-notch foot quickness and change of direction ability. His transitions are clean, but Gray does need to work on accelerating a bit quicker once he turns to run.

This is one of the more fundamentally sound cornerbacks in the class. His footwork is efficient, he knows how to use his hands and his route recognition is top notch. Gray thrives in both man and zone coverage. His length and athleticism are ideal fits for press coverage, which makes him a strong fit in the boundary position. He's also a high football IQ player that does a great job reading quarterbacks and his route recognition is excellent.

Gray does an excellent job breaking on routes and beating receivers to the point of attack. His combination of length, athleticism and instincts allow Gray to get his hands on a lot of passes.

Gray has been timed at camps with 4.42 speed, but that doesn't always show on film. If he can show that more consistently his game will explode and he'll tap into his full potential.

