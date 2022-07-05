ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Fontana

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

On Sunday, police in Fontana responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Lupita's Jewelers, located inside Cardenas Market at 16721 Valley Blvd.

According to the Fontana Police Department, two Black males, wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing, used hammers to break a display case at the jewelry store and steal an unknown amount of merchandise.

The incident lasted less than a minute before the suspects then fled the market and got into a waiting vehicle outside that sped off.

A description of the getaway vehicle was not available. Both suspects are still at-large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIniO_0gUmMNjA00
Two suspects, seen here, inside Cardenas Market in Fontana, used hammers to break display cases at Lupita's Jewelers and steal an unknown amount of merchandise. 

Comments / 9

Vicente aka Pirru
2d ago

this robbers getting out of control thanks to the new laws they make them more stronger to go out and break in small business that's sad they gonna steal from small business.

Reply(3)
12
Sanzo Moriyama
2d ago

I thought our Governor of California was going stop the Smash and Grab instead he begging hand outs from Florida.

Reply(1)
3
 

KESQ

Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home

About $1.6 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was found at a home in Riverside, the District Attorney's office announced. The merchandise was found at home in Riverside during a search warrant by the Riverside County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation’s Consumer Protection Unit. It was part of a two-month...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Person dressed in women's clothing critically-wounded in possible hate crime

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a person wearing women's clothing in the parking lot of a convenience store. The attack happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard. "That person sustained a very serious injury, said LAPD. According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was talking with someone else before making "disparaging and offensive comments." The suspect then fired multiple times before running away.Paramedics took the critically-wounded victim to a hospital.The shooting was initially being investigated as a hate crime. "There was an argument nearby," officers said. "But we believe the victim struck was not the intended target of the shooting." Police said it is possible the shooting was a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing. No suspect description was provided.
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Male Arrested for Burglary

On June 28, 2022 just after 8:00 a.m., Glendale PD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of Menlo Dr. regarding a burglary in progress. While en-route, responding units located and detained a male, later identified as 42-year-old Adam Cartwright (transient) near the intersection of Glencoe Wy. And Vickers Dr. During the investigation, officers learned that Cartwright entered the residence through a side gate. Cartwright was ultimately arrested and booked for burglary.
GLENDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after loaded guns are found inside his vehicle

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested after a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino found loaded guns inside a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 3 at about 3:29 a.m., Deputy A. Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted the traffic...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
