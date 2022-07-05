Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Fontana

On Sunday, police in Fontana responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Lupita's Jewelers, located inside Cardenas Market at 16721 Valley Blvd.

According to the Fontana Police Department, two Black males, wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing, used hammers to break a display case at the jewelry store and steal an unknown amount of merchandise.

The incident lasted less than a minute before the suspects then fled the market and got into a waiting vehicle outside that sped off.

A description of the getaway vehicle was not available. Both suspects are still at-large.