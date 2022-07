The Kingsport Public Library is a place where people can find information about any subject, and when they need answers about all things tech, they turn to Eric Erwin. Erwin is the library information technology technician. The job title means that he maintains the systems that make it possible for people to check out books and materials from the library. However, this is far from the full scope of Erwin’s responsibilities, as his role amounts to more of a one-man tech wiz for libraries across the whole region.

