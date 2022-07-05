What goes into setting up a city fireworks show?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Fourth of July is a much awaited long weekend full of soaking up the sun, devouring food at cookouts, and of course – watching a fireworks show! They light up the night sky and leave everyone in awe, but not many people see all the work that goes into putting a show together.

Harrison Unger is a pyrotechnician who designed the 2022 fireworks show in downtown Evansville. He said earlier this year, he and his crew took about a week picking out what fireworks to use, what songs to play, and how to time them perfectly together. Unger said the hard work is all in the details, making sure each firework sets off at the exact beat in each song, with a theme.

Since it is Independence Day, Unger said the show will start out with patriotic music, then feature a little bit of everything to appease all viewers.

For two days leading up to the show, the pyrotechnicians load everything into their trucks and onto a barge on the Ohio River. They spend hours in the blazing sun getting everything set up and then tweak wires and fireworks until they are perfect.

Around 8pm, the crew sets off from the shore and about 1,000 feet from the Evansville Riverfront, beginning their display around 9:15. Unger said all of the technicians go through extensive training and that for everyone’s safety, he advises leaving the pyrotechnics to the professionals.

