Keesha Benson says it’s not an exaggeration to say that education is a major part of who she is. “My mother was an educator for 37 years. I went through K-12 here in Pinellas County School, and I have three kids in the district right now,” says Benson, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the Pinellas County School District this summer.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO