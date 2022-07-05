ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Airlines resumes service to Auckland

By Stephanie Shinno
Hawaiian Airlines resumed its flight service to Auckland Airport from Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 2, after being suspended for over two years.

