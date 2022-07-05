ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

One person has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Lower Valley

 2 days ago

El Paso, TX (KTSM): El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a shooting on the 6500 block of Franklin Loop in the Lower Valley.

Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

Information is limited at this time. We have a crew at the scene. We will update you on air and online as soon as we get more information.

