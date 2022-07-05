ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paranoyds Announce New Album Talk Talk Talk For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video For “Lizzie”

By Daniel Pacheco Muñoz
Cover picture for the articleThe Paranoyds have announced a new album, Talk Talk Talk, set to release in September 2022. The band also shared a new song from the album, and an accompanying video. According to Grimy Goods, the song is entitled “Lizzie”. The video was directed by JJ Stratford, who’s...

