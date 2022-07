NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.Monday also marked the contest's return to its traditional location outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic."It's beautiful...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO